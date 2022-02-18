Why I will never buy another Samsung device

One day, I took the phone out of my pocket and the screen had a black part in the middle and the top half no longer responded to touch. When I got home the black part has expanded and kept growing. The screen clearly had failed from the fold. But hey, no worries, I had not dropped the phone, it was in case and I’ve only used the phone the way I’ve always used my other phones. So I’ll just send it to Samsung for repairs and all is good. Folding is still new tech so shit happens, I didn’t really mind.. until I received a response from Samsung repair:

We regret that your Samsung SM-F711BZGEEUB could not be repaired under warranty. Based on the information you have provided, we have contacted our service partner to obtain more detailed information regarding the repair. During the technical inspection of your device, the technician was able to determine that in addition to the display, the frame is also broken and that this damage is due to a mechanical impact, such as a fall, bending or excessive pressure.

So what’s the damage? This is what Samsung service claims as damage stopping them from repairing the phone:

This is a scratch on the screen.

As the picture Samsung sent doesn’t really tell what size damage it really is, here is a better picture of the same scratch:

Yes, it’s the small white surface-scratch in the middle.

The screens on these foldables are not glass. They’re plastic. Soft plastic. So this scratch is probably caused by a grain of sand in my pocket about a month ago. It has had no impact to the phone’s use.

The second damage Samsung pointed out is this:

The aluminium edge has damage

Again, the Samsung picture gives not context so I took a better picture:

Yep, it is these two dots where the paint has been chipped off.

There you go. I call bullshit on Samsung. I know I’ve not dropped the phone or done anything I’d see unreasonable with the phone. It is barely 3 months old of which the last 2 months it was in the official Samsung case.

That is a phone that costed 1.099,00 € lasted barely 3 months and Samsung wants 304,00 € to fix the screen, which I still maintain broke in normal use and not by some damage caused by me as Samsung claims.

So fuck that. I’ll not give a single penny to that company, ever again. To make sure I don’t change my mind, I framed the phone, including the warranty repair rejection email to have on my desk to remind me of this forever: